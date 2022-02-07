Just a few more weeks and then the 2022 MotoGP season kicks off! If you want to appear well-prepared and informed at the start, then you should not miss the KicXstart GP Special. With all the ins & outs about the new season; the teams, the bikes, the drivers and of course lots of interviews and background reports!

The KicXstart GP Special is on Friday 4 March in bookstores and on the doormat of subscribers. Are you no subscriber and do you also want to receive the GP Special 2022 as soon as it is released? Pre-order before February 22 and pay no shipping costs!