“I don’t sign anything before the tests”. Fabio Quartararo at the end of 2021 it had been categorical. The reigning champion is about to expire his contract with Yamaha and before eventually extending his partnership with the Iwata house he wants to see from the technicians of the three tuning forks the same determination and determination in improving the M1 as well as the 1999 class does not spare himself. on the track in an attempt to maximize the qualities of the Japanese bike when entering and cornering.

THE Sepang test they did not convince Fabio Quartararo, a true gem of a riders market that could experience several changes of jersey since Joan Mir also put himself on the showcase for the same reason as the Frenchman, namely the feeling of being able to find a more competitive bike than the Suzuki GSX- RR. Quartararo was unable to carry out all the time-attacks desired due to the rain which halved the day available to the drivers on Sunday, but the weekend nevertheless provided him with a first picture that was not entirely comforting. The reigning champion is the only Yamaha within the top-10, Franco Morbidelli and Andrea Dovizioso have been a long way off and rookie Darryn Binder is obviously not a rider to rely on for 2022.

If a year ago Quartararo had to ‘manage’ the confrontation with the Ducati and Marc Marquez, now the opponents seem multiply: “We knew the Ducatis would be fast, but Honda, Suzuki and Aprilia have also progressed – Quartararo’s words reported in today’s edition of the French newspaper L’Equipe – I expected more from this two days, but I know how to adapt and I will try to make the most of the characteristics of my bike“. El Diablo, in fact, was able to test a modified frame and new aerodynamics aimed at improving acceleration out of corners as new components brought by Yamaha. Too little in the eyes of Quartararo.