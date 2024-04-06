Lisbon (dpa)

Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim has left the door open about his future with the team, amid rumors that he is a candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool during the summer.

Amorim, 39, said that unlike the potential candidate to coach Liverpool, Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, he cannot guarantee his stay next season.

He said: “I will leave Sporting if we do not win any title. Therefore, in the beginning we want to win titles, and then we will see. We are on a good path.”

Sporting leads the Portuguese League by a point ahead of Benfica, the defending champion, and has a game in hand. The team also reached the final of the cup tournament.

Amorim has been with Sporting since 2020, and led the team to win its first league title in 21 years in his first season.

Alonso said last week that he will continue with Leverkusen, which has not lost in 40 matches, leads the German League by 13 points, has also reached the German Cup final, and is in the quarter-finals of the European League, thus ending the possibility of him coaching Liverpool or Bayern Munich. Liverpool is looking for a new coach, because Klopp will step down from his position at the end of the current season, after spending nine years with him.