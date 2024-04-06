Procurement scandal in Piedmont, Cirio revokes the guarantor

Not just Bari. Piedmont also became the scene of a political-judicial earthquake two months before the regional elections. LThe investigation by the prosecutor's office and the Carbine police revealed infiltration of the 'Ndrangheta into the construction sites of various motorways and a system of electoral corruption. And under house arrest, explains La Stampa, “he's finished the former manager Roberto Fantini, former CEO of Sitalfa, a company controlled by Sitaf which deals with the maintenance of the Turin-Bardonecchia motorway. The accusation is of external complicity in a mafia association.”

The political case is that, writes La Stampa, on 22 November 2022, Fantini himself “was appointed, by the regional council, as a member of the Pd, as a member of Orecol, a sort of Observatory that must guarantee the legality and transparency of procurement on works decided by the regional council”.

The president of the region Alberto Cirio, writes the Turin newspaper, “immediately took the path that will lead to the dismissal of Fantini in that institution”. And so “on Monday the special commission of the regional council will formalize the procedure for Fantini's dismissal “due to the absence of the moral criteria necessary for the role”.

In the interceptions of the investigation, the network of gangs on the motorways emerges. “Let's do bunga bunga tonight?” we read in one of these interceptions reported by La Stampa which involve companies involved in procurement and men who, according to magistrates, are close to organized crime.