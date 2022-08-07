Dubai (WAM)

Khaled Al Shehhi, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at the UAE Government Media Office, won the Global Media Award for Content Leadership and Innovation for the year 2022, presented by the London-based global media group and awarded to people with talent in creating exemplary content-based campaigns that demonstrate the role of brand, creativity and innovation. Al Shehhi will receive his award during the group’s annual awards ceremony at the Ham Yard Hotel in London, on the eighth of next September, where the winners in the final category will be announced, and the grand prize winner for this year will be announced. Al-Shehhi had led several creative campaigns that won international awards, including turning the Burj Khalifa into the largest donation fund in the world, as the campaign reached 4.6 billion people and collected more than 1.2 million meals for those most affected by the “Corona” pandemic.