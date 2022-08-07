The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip came into effect this evening, following mediation efforts by Egypt.
The ceasefire took effect at 11:30 pm local time (2030 GMT) on Sunday.
Egyptian sources had said, earlier on Sunday, that it had been agreed to abide by a ceasefire, starting this evening.
An Egyptian security source confirmed that a high-level Egyptian delegation arrived in Gaza City to follow up on the ceasefire.
In a speech on Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi confirmed that Egypt is making great efforts to restore calm to the Gaza Strip.
#Ceasefire #effect #Gaza
Leave a Reply