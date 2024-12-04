Kepar Electronics is preparing to continue growing from its facilities in La Puebla de Alfindén, in Zaragoza. The company, specialized in technology consulting and electronic development, is executing a investment plan to expand its productive capacity.

This plan, with a horizon 2026is equipped with 6 million of euros. Of this amount, Kepar already invested 3 million to expand its capacity to assemble more components per hour inside electronic boards.

And the rest of the investment, another three million euros, will also be allocated in the coming years to continue increasing productive capacityAccording to Kepar sources, alEconomist

This investment accompanies the company’s growth plans, which mainly involve the manufacturing of V16 geolocated beaconswhich will replace the emergency triangles in vehicles and which will be mandatory in 2026.

The company, which was the first to obtain the DGT certification for its IoT V16 beaconsplans to achieve a production of 10 million of beacons in the next two years. A product that the company has been working on and that was born since 2016-2017 with the manufacture of emergency beacons. “It has been a driving project, which means that our volume has already multiplied,” company sources point out.

And the outlook is positive because it is not ruled out that the European Union may adopt a similar measure within connected driving, which could open new horizons for Kepar, apart from a greater increase in its activity. A decision that some car brands are also considering. Currently, 90% of the company’s activity is national, while the remaining 10% corresponds to international markets.

These beacons are characterized by emitting a signal to the cloud and connection with the DGTwhich can thus have the exact point, for example, where an accident or some incident occurred of which the rest of the drivers traveling on that road can be notified through the navigator. It will also be possible to warn on highway panels.

The beacon, which is anonymous, will also have advantages for drivers, since it will not be necessary to get out of the carwhich will already be incorporated when purchasing the vehicle, for installation, as is the case with emergency triangles. It can be activated and will be illuminated for viewing on highways or highways or other roads, thus avoiding the lack of visibility of the accident or incident on the road.

Kepar Electronic, with 29 years of experience, now adds this line of activity to its developments and electronic products for companies in various sectors such as household appliances, industrial, heating, energy, automotive, healthcare and defense, mainly.

The company has been growing in employment, having 20 more people than two years ago, adding a staff of 90 employees. And, with growth plans, they could incorporate between 40 and 50 more professionalsreaching approximately 130 employees. Furthermore, it is expected reach a turnover of 50 million in 2025 of euros compared to the 19 million with which it closed the year 2023.