He real Madrid visit this Wednesday (9:00 p.m.) to the Athletic Club in the match on matchday 19 of LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025, brought forward by the celebration of the Spanish Super Cup, a duel in which the whites seek to continue closing the distance with FC Barcelona at the top and continue polishing their best version, while the Basques take refuge in their fortress to consolidate themselves in the Champions League and beat the Madrid team again in the League almost a decade later.

