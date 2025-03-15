Marcelino, the priest arrested for abuse in La Moraleja, and his history as personal secretary of the Pederasta Marcial Maciel

Its history seems taken from a science fiction story, if it were not for the rawness of the facts that are imputed to him, and from a past next to the most murky character that the Catholic Church has stepped on in the last century. Father Marcelino, the priest of the legionaries of Christ arrested last week for at least five complaints of abuse of minors in the exclusive Highlands school in La Moraleja, worked as personal secretary of the Maciel Maciel, founder of the legionaries and the greatest sexual predator of Catholicism, with more than 60 cases of recognized abuses, and a double life of which the cleric investigated part.

This priest, born in Segovia in 1967, entered the Legion of Christ, the congregation founded in 1941 by Maciel, which became one of the most powerful characters of the Catholic Church with the blessing of John Paul II for decades. Karol Wojtyła called the Mexican religious “Apostle of Youth” and entrusted to the legionaries and other ultra -conservative movements – Opus dei, Communion and Liberation, Neocatechumenal Way or institutions arising from their framework, such as Educatio Servanda – the education in values ​​of millions of children throughout the world.

For years, Maciel maintained a triple life with total impunity. In the eyes of the world, he was a holy man, the founder of the great family of the regnum Christi and the legionaries of Christ, with presence in a hundred countries, universities, schools and a great social work, which advocated a sexual moral iron based on continence, celibacy and chastity. However, the Mexican priest abused dozens of children, many of them in Spain. Some of those abused children also became abusers, a horrendous succession of victims transformed into perpetrators by the work and grace of the ‘Father Maciel’. A Maciel who, in addition to spiritual father, was also in real life, with at least six recognized children and several lovers, the last of which, Norma, accompanied him in his final retirement of Jacksonville, in Florida (USA), after Benedict XVI exposed a chain of abuse, cover -up, drugs, money and power, much power.





Father Marcelino lived very closely this last stage, since the Legionary leaders who replaced Maciel commissioned to become his personal secretary. As such, he lived with the monster for years, and was in charge of delivering, to his death, the trust of several million dollars protected in Bahamas, in an account of the Cititrust Limited, to the ‘widow’ and three of her children. This hidden money emerged with the investigation of the Pandora papersa journalistic work that carried out among other media Eldiarioarand that revealed a true fiscal paradise legionary with amounts close to 295 million euros.

In the few images that have Maciel’s last days, Father Marcelino always appears next to him, or timely behind, accompanying the leader or his ‘family’. When he died, in 2008, the priest appears by his side, even kissing the bunch body of the multiple pederast. From there, his trail was lost, which reappeared, already in 2010, as chaplain of one of the schools of the Legion in Spain, El Highlands Los Fresnos, located in Boadilla del Monte (Madrid).

In 2015, the first complaints began to occur, although from the regnum Christi they make it clear that, both in the school of Boadilla and in that of La Moraleja, the parents who showed their disagreement with their hiring did it after knowing their past with Maciel. In fact, in 2015 he was looking for an exit in a chaplaincy in Rome. The parents’ protests in 2023 were not treated.

March 6, the Police He stopped the priest at his homeabout eight in the afternoon, for a complaint for sexual aggression against a minor. The next day, there were another four complaints, which could be more, since the police confirmed this Thursday to Europa Press the existence of two additional complaints. “We have not received information from the Police about this fact, but we wanted to share it with all of you while we are looking for an official confirmation,” they highlight from the congregation.

Among the precautionary measures imposed by the judge, the denounced priest has the prohibition of approaching less than 300 meters from the school as well as the minor complainants or establishing any type of communication with them by any means. It is also not allowed to carry out activities that involve regular and direct contact with minors and the exit of the national territory has also been forbidden and his passport has been withdrawn.





What seems clear is that Father Marcelino “will not return to school whatever the judicial process ruling,” according to those responsible for the center, who confirm that the legionaries have opened a canonical process against the cleric, which “has been separated from the Public Ministry and from all its offices and positions.”

Canonical research will be in charge of “an external researcher (priest and canonist)”, and the bishop will be informed of the place of the beginning of it, as well as the dicascery for the doctrine of faith.

After this scandal, the position of the current director of the center continues to be in suspense, after recognizing that the hiring of the accused was “an institutional error.” The school, meanwhile, has created a website in which all the updates of the case are hanging, as well as a series of questions and answers on the subject. Among them, the work Marcelino did with minors in the center. “He was chaplain of girls camps in 2023 and 2024, and Net camps in 2022, 2023 and 2024”, and “worked pastorally in Valencia for five months (from October 2019 to March 2020) supporting the children’s team of the Cumbres School School,” verifies the regnum Christi, who admits that “I gave gifts to the children, and did not comply corrected several times. ”

In fact, the aforementioned code of conduct establishes that “an adult cannot be alone with a minor in a personal space, it must always do it in places with supervision, or with another adult or near another adult”, and neither receive or “make gifts to minors, unless they are collective and of small amount.” Rules that were not complied with in the case of this priest marked by the Maciel lineage.

