President and CEO of Siemens Spain
«Europe, compared to Asia and the US, has to focus its efforts on three axes: innovation, capital and talent»
After more than twenty-five years of experience in the company, since he began his career in 1999 in the energy sector, Fernando Silva has made the leap to the top of Siemens in Spain. He is, since last December 1, its new president…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Fernando #Silva #Spain #work #pillar #European #Union
Leave a Reply