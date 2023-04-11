Five people were killed and eight others were injured.including two police officers, in a shooting that occurred this Monday morning at a bank in the US city of Louisville (Kentucky, USA), the local police reported.

City Police reported on Monday night on their Twitter account that the death toll after the attack rose to five and identified the latest victim as 57-year-old Deanna Eckert.

The other four fatalities, three men and one woman, were between the ages of 40 and 67.

The perpetrator of the shooting, a 25-year-old white man identified as Conner Sturgeon, was “neutralized” by police officers and also died, according to the authorities.

The attacker apparently had a “connection” with the bank and was an employee or former employee of the financial institution, authorities explained at a press conference.

Sturegeon used a rifle to carry out the shooting and broadcast it live on social media.according to Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn Villaroel at a press conference.

Louisville citizens pay tribute to victims. Photo: EFE/EPA/LUKE SHARRETT

“The suspect was broadcasting live, it is somewhat tragic to know that the incident was recorded,” the agent said.

The shooting occurred this morning around 08:30 local time (12:30 GMT) in a building in downtown Louisville where one of the headquarters of the Old National Bank is located, a regional bank with branches in the southeast and midwest of the United States.

The building where the shooting took place is next to Slugger Field, the baseball field of the local team, the Louisville Bats, one of the busiest areas of this city located on the Kentucky-Indiana border and where some 630,000 live. people.

According to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a non-profit project that tracks gun violence in the United States, so far in 2023 there have been 10,566 firearm incidents, ranging from mass shootings to suicides.

GVA defines a mass shooting as one that ends with four victims, whether dead or wounded, not including the perpetrator of the attack if he died or was injured during the event.

