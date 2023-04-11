The straw that broke the camel’s back was taking a long time to arrive. It is not normal for a coach of the stature of Carlo Ancelotti who has won where he has gone only to have the label of ”manager” and not that of ”coach”. A manager is one who manages the emotions of the group, and according to many people, Carlo only does that function of “taking the children out to the schoolyard”. But that is over.
The press conference prior to the match against Chelsea had ended, as the Real Madrid press officer had indicated: “There are no more questions.” Just when Ancelotti said that “I manage it very well”, but Carlo had not finished his intervention and said: ”wait”.
“I am fantastic in management but there are other things, this team is well worked. If we win the Copa del Rey this group will have won all possible titles in two years. There are clubs that have not done it in a lifetime ”.
Throughout history there have been coaches who had been labeled ”aligners” or ”managers” like Zidane in the first stage at Real Madrid when he had players like Cristiano under his command Ronaldo, Casemiro or Sergio Ramos. But the Italian case is different. Nobody should forget that at the start of last season, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard were starters on the first day of LaLiga, while nobody expected the irruption of Vini Jr or Rodrygo.
Apart from that, Carletto wants his changes on the pitch to be more recognized, like when he removed Kroos and Casemiro to bring on Rodrygo and Camavinga against City, or like when he adjusted the position of Modric and Valverde this year to overcome the 2-0 defeat at Anfield that ended in a 5-2 win.
