Katy Jara surprised his followers after announcing his conversion to Christianity. This decision led the Peruvian artist to decide to completely distance herself from her role as a tropical music singer and television host. Not receiving income from cumbia or the small screen, the performer decided to open her own business. Next, we tell you about the singer's new business adventure and more details of how she changed her life since she gave it to God.

What is Katy Jara's business after moving away from cumbia and TV?

Katy Jara He made it known that when he was in the world of cumbia he earned a large amount of money that he never imagined he would have. Added to this were trips and the purchase of her own bus to travel with her group, achievements that placed her at the top. However, the singer says that she renounced all of this to direct her life towards religion.

It should be noted that Katy also abandoned her work as a television host. Let us remember that Jara was a presenter of the program 'Domingo de fiesta', which is broadcast on TV Perú.

In that sense, by leaving these two jobs, Katy had financial difficulties, since she did not receive profits. For that reason, Jara decided to open her own business. In the Sunday program 'Día D', the singer revealed that she opened her boutique selling clothing for Christian women in Piura.

What was the real reason why Katy Jara became a Christian?

The decision of Katy Jara converting to Christianity and moving away from cumbia and television is due to a difficult experience he had with a close family member.

“Many people say: 'Something must have happened to break that barrier that I had.' “I have never said it, but the health of someone close to me, who I love very much, was greatly affected.”he noted at the beginning.

“I started going to doctors looking to solve this issue, but I couldn't find it, rather things were getting worse. In that anguish, because when you love someone so much you would like it to happen to you, I questioned that: 'Why this person and not me, if I could resist?' I proposed to the Lord: 'I put my heart in your hands and you give me whatever you want from me and I will do it.' Suddenly, on December 22, 2021, I woke up after a concert and it simply wasn't me anymore,” Jara added.

What did Katy Jara's husband say in the face of criticism?

The husband of Katy Jara, Marvin Bancayandecided to defend himself against the critics who accuse him of having pressured her to leave her artistic career in the world of cumbia and television.

“On social media, many times, there have been comments that 'her husband changed her.' And not. What's more, I asked my wife to continue singing cumbia as she felt in her heart what God's call is. And if God saw fit to put that decision in her heart. It is something that I respect,” stated the Piuran accountant.

