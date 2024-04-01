The Mexican actor Eduardo Yanezwho began his artistic career in the eighties by participating in the Televisa soap opera 'El amor que yo robé', has had a life of professional success, but in his childhood perhaps he did not enjoy it in the same way as other children.

Eduardo Yáñez had a somewhat complicated childhoodhe remembers it in an interview with the journalist Matilde Obregón for her YouTube channel, He confesses that he grew up among the corridors of a prison.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Eduardo Yáñez is the grandson and son of women who worked as guards in a mixed prison in the State of Mexicothey took him little with them, because they had no one to leave him with to take care of him and that is why part of his childhood he grew up breathing the smell of prison.

Eduardo Yáñez, a Mexican actor with more than 40 years of artistic career. Instagram photo

“I grew up there for six years, from 6 to 12. I had a great time. The prisoners treated me well, the inmates too. I was a kid, everyone wanted to pick me up. There I learned to play chess,” Eduardo Yáñez tells Matilde Obregón.

Eduardo was a very friendly and talkative child, That's why in prison he always talked with prisoners, also mentions Eduardo Yáñez, originally from Toluca, State of Mexico and who is currently 63 years old.

“I learned a lot. A prisoner's advice is always based on personal pain, or personal life, and they give you examples from their own life. You see the diversity of each person's situations and why they are there,” he says. Eduardo Yanez in part of the interview in which he talks about what part of his childhood 'in prison' was like.

Now, Eduardo Yáñez reflects on the people who are imprisoned, some accused unjustly and serving sentences that they should not, from this he concludes that “kindness inside a prison grows a lot due to the lack of freedom and that the kind have to become strong or evil to defend themselves and save themselves. It is life against life.”

Eduardo Yáñez, especially remembers that at that time he recited 'I grow a white rose', by José Martí, a poem that the prisoners enjoyed and applauded, is a beautiful memory he has of his childhood before 'his time in prison'.

Join our WhatsApp channel and receive more news about celebrities on your cell phone