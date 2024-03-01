After the networks were flooded in recent days with speculation and conspiracy theories about the health of Princess Kate Middletonwho underwent abdominal surgery last month and was last seen in public two months ago, his team shot down any version this Thursday with a statement to Page Six, in which they insisted that only They will provide information about the Princess of Wales when it is “significant.”

(Read here: Photos: Russians fire Navalny amid strict security measures)

“Kensington Palace made the princess's recovery timeline clear in January and we would only provide meaningful updates,” her representative told the outlet. “That guidance remains in place.”

Rumors related to the princes of Wales are becoming stronger. Photo: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

Following her abdominal operation for unspecified reasons, Kensington Palace announced that the princess Kate would not return to public duties until after Easter.

William's agenda

Speculation about the health of Kate Middleton, 42, gained strength two days ago when Prince William, her husband, was mysteriously and suddenly absent from an important ceremony in memory of his godfatherKing Constantine of Greece, on Tuesday due to a “personal matter.”

Palace sources said that William's absence at the event was not related to the illness of his father, King Charles III, diagnosed with cancer, and that Kate continued to progress favorably and was “fine.”

This year's Carol Service at Westminster Abbey was all about #ShapingUs and thanking those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years. pic.twitter.com/REflfQFC32 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 24, 2023

The 41-year-old heir to the throne returned to public duties on Thursday when he visited a London synagogue where he expressed concern about the rise of antisemitism in the United Kingdom.

A week after William called for an end to the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, saying that “too many people have died,” the prince met with young ambassadors of the Holocaust Educational Foundation, that try to combat hate in a context of increasing abuses and attacks against the British Jewish community.

“Both Kate and I are extremely concerned about the rise in anti-Semitism that you have spoken about this morning and I am very sorry if any of you have had to experience that,” the prince said. ”That's why I'm here today, to assure everyone that people care and that people listen.”

(Keep reading: UN Security Council calls meeting after deaths in aid distribution in Gaza)

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, touches the hand of Renee Salt, 94, a Holocaust survivor.

During his visit to the Marble Arch Western Synagogue, the prince, who was wearing a kippah, the traditional Jewish cap, met with Holocaust survivors and listened to Jewish students recount how there had been what one of them described as an “explosion” of anti-Semitism, including death threats and assaults.

At the event, Holocaust survivor Renee Salt told William that she missed the Princess of Wales very much.while Karen Pollock, the executive director of the Holocaust Educational Fund, presented him with a bouquet of flowers as a gift for his wife.

“I'm sorry, I'm sure that if your wife had been well, she would have been here,” Salt told him, quoted by Daily Mail. “I miss her a lot. Give him my best wishes, please.”

(Also: Argentina: former President Fernández, charged with insurance contracting scandal)

Rabbi Daniel Epstein shows Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, a 17th-century Torah scroll. See also Biden asks the Supreme Court to remove the barbed wire on the border with Mexico

According to the British media, the visit to the synagogue was originally planned for the royal couple to attend and to coincide with Holocaust Memorial Day last month, but it had to be postponed due to Kate's hospitalization.

The Princess of Wales, who has not been seen in public since Christmas, remains recovering at his residence after undergoing abdominal surgery in mid-January.

Kensington Palace announced in a statement last month that the princess had had a “good development.” after surgical procedure for an unspecified diseasebut not cancerous, at the London Clinic.

Prince William is busy these days assuming the position of highest representative of British royalty, along with Queen Camilla, due to the convalescence of King Charles, after he was diagnosed with cancer, and the absence of his wife.

(We recommend: Joe Biden and Donald Trump visit Texas and the southern border of the United States at the same time)

La Nación (Argentina) / GDA