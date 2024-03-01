Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

Sky News Academy Arabia, a subsidiary of International Media Investments (IMI), announced the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) during its participation in the “Human Capabilities Initiative 2024” conference, which was held at the King Abdulaziz Convention Center.

The signing of the agreement is in line with the objectives of the “Sky News Arabia Academy”, which aims to provide support to professionals in all media sectors to develop their skills in the field of media, television presentation, and content creation, through training programs run by experts and specialists at “Sky News Arabia” and the International Media Investments Company from Journalists, news presenters, and experts in creating content across various television, digital and audio platforms.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding came on the sidelines of the “Human Capacity Initiative” conference, in a strategic step that confirms the commitment of both parties to their directions towards enhancing the capabilities of media professionals and developing talent and competencies at the regional level.

Ahmed Al Rabia, President of the Sky News Arabia Academy, said: “We are proud to sign the memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Press Agency, which shares Sky News Arabia’s vision towards promoting growth and the development process for future generations of media talent, in a step that consolidates the keenness of the Sky News Arabia Academy since its inception and its commitment to empowering Media professionals, journalists, and creators in the field of content creation in the region, by providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in this vital sector, which is constantly witnessing rapid changes. We also look forward to celebrating our partnership with the Saudi Press Agency by highlighting the achievements expected to be achieved during the coming months.”

The signing of the memorandum of understanding comes within the framework of a series of partnerships held by “Sky News Arabia Academy” with several parties in the Arab world to provide training opportunities and provide journalists and aspiring professionals from all over the region with expertise, by providing programs specifically designed to meet the needs of the local media sector, and enabling participants to Contributing to their communities by telling impactful stories in accordance with the highest standards of quality and media practices. This partnership also represents the academy's first step in the sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two sides will work together, during the next three years, to enhance the level of current training curricula at the Saudi Press Agency with the aim of facing future challenges and new trends in the field of media, in addition to implementing joint programs focusing on innovation and media excellence, and exchanging ideas and experiences to develop a work environment based on a culture of growth and development. .