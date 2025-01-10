Justice summons the new leader of the PSOE of Castilla y León to testify for getting into a ‘popemobile’ at a party in August

The Court of Instruction number 4 of Soria has summoned the new leader of the PSOE of Castilla y León, Carlos Martínez, to testify for getting into a ‘popemobile’ in August 2024 at the Tardelcuende festivities. Martínez, mayor of the capital of Soria, must testify on February 5 at 9:30 a.m., as reported by Abogados Cristianos through a statement.

The DGT has already sanctioned Carlos Martínez with a fine of 100 euros for committing an infraction against road safety by climbing on top of a vehicle decorated as a ‘popemobile’ shortly before the Tardelcuende festival parade, in Soria. During this infraction, the mayor of Soria pretended to bless the citizens with a toilet brush, escorted by members of one of the groups, disguised as Swiss guards and religious personnel.

The order, dated January 8 – the day Martínez presented his candidacy – reflects that prior proceedings have been opened. This decision can be appealed.

The Court will investigate whether the mayor’s actions represent a crime against religious feelings. The ultra-Catholic association, which filed the complaint in August 2024, considers that the mayor of Soria may have committed a crime of ridicule.

The president of Christian Lawyers, Poland Castellanos, has demanded in the statement that the mayor of Soria resign and “step aside from politics” and sees it as unnecessary to repeal this crime against religious feelings. How the Government has committed to doing this 2025.

When the DGT sanctioned him, Martínez considered that his actions had been “a great clumsiness” and apologized, although he refused to “consent” that this fact could serve to “damage the image of the city and the Mayor’s Office.” Both PP and Vox – in the municipal opposition – criticized these actions: the PP focused more on the traffic violation and Vox, on the religious parody.