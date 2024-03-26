Bethesda Softworks has released a hotfixes For Starfield which fixes two specific issues that popped up in the latest patch. These are two small bugs, which if encountered could prove quite annoying.
So, after installing the hotfix, players will be able to return to capturing photos of characters in dynamic poses in photo mode. They will also no longer risk encountering characters who endlessly repeat the same line of dialogue.
For the rest, we remind you that a major patch for Starfield was recently published which introduces various new features in the game, including an update of the photo mode and a review of how to use digipicks.
A space RPG
Starfield is a role-playing game set in space in which the player is called upon to discover the secrets of some artifacts of unknown origin. Bethesda has updated the game several times, adding content, fixing bugs and improving some interface elements. It should also soon feature the Shattered Space expansion, of which we haven't seen anything yet.
