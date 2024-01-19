Tula Rodriguez She is a figure who likes to interact on social networks with her followers, who were surprised to see the ex-vedette very angry with her daughter Valentina Carmona, the result of her relationship with the remembered businessman Javier Carmona. The host recently published a video in which she expresses her upset with his heir due to an oversight that occurred in his house. Next, we tell you what happened between the television presenter and her first-born daughter.

Why was Tula Rodríguez upset with her daughter Valentina?

Through his TikTok account, Tula Rodriguez She said that she was upset with her daughter Valentina because of an oversight that occurred in her home. Along these lines, the TV host said that while she was working, she asked her heir to defrost the fish that she had placed in the refrigerator so that when she returned she could cook it.

Although Valentina fulfilled her mother's order, she gave herself a mishap which caused Tula's anger. And the TV host's dog called Lola He ate the fish that had been placed on the table. “What do I do to him?” Rodríguez said with obvious discomfort.

After that, Tula showed the full video of the fun prank that his pet was involved in. “Who do I punish?” added the television host.

Did Tula Rodríguez and her daughter argue on social networks?

In December 2023, Tula Rodriguez He was involved in an argument with his daughter Valentina that was recorded on social networks. This happened when the ex-vedette's heiress told her that the best hot chocolate was prepared by her aunt Betty.

“Valentina, no one has asked you. I didn't say that I prepared it. Are you stressed? Answer me well, get your bearings. What's wrong with her? She gets stressed about the exam and treats me badly,” Tula said to her daughter with obvious annoyance.