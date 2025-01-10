A new club in the Malaga municipality of Torremolinos is about to open and has therefore announced its regulations on social networks. Among its regulations, a very controversial rule: “No faggots”. Given the situation, the City Council has announced that it will not consent to this and has assured that it will take measures.

This Moroccan luxury private club also requires that “fights, drugs, caps, flip flops are prohibited and faggots.” Therefore, they assert that “the management reserves the right of access.” In this regard, the mayor of the town, Margarita del Cid, has shown her “surprise” at the knowledge of this fact, “which is not “just unpleasant”, but could “be a crime”so this is how “it will proceed.”

Del Cid has stressed that “Torremolinos is a city where diversity and respect “They are one of the essential rules of behavior,” he said. He made it clear that “in Torremolinos we have to be proactive and this cannot be tolerated.”

He explained that since last Thursday, “both the legal services of the City Council and the LGTBI groups are informed and working” to be able to stop the situation and “proceed judicially against the promoters of the event.” Therefore, he warned: “We’ll see if that happens.”

Del Cid has also stressed that in Torremolinos “these attitudes will not be tolerated.” “He Hate and homophobia have no place here and we will do everything in our power to ban this event and any club activity that encourages this unfortunate attitude.” “The only ones left are them“, says the mayor in a publication on social networks.

It is worth remembering that the Malaga municipality of Torremolinos has historically been reference place for all those who have wanted to live their diversity in freedom.