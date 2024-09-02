Justice, the prosecutor Annalisa Imparato relaunches the issue of career separation: “This is the weak point…”

Annalisa Learneddeputy public prosecutor and legal advisor for the formation of the Ministry of Defence, raised the The Square Of Business the problem of career separation, focusing on a key but often overlooked point: the relationship of dependency between magistrates and the judicial police. Imparato returned to the case of the alleged investigation against Arianna Melonisister of the prime minister, for influence peddling. “There is the fear that magistrates are plotting. Fear – says Imparato to La Piazza – linked to the news of these weeks relating to this alleged investigation, a news item that came out without there having been an actual Closure of investigationsas per usual practice”.

Justice Reform, watch the video of the speech of the pm Imparato at La Piazza

“As a citizen – Imparato continues to La Piazza – I asked myself, why ordinary people and even political exponents they fear that there may be conspiracies within the judiciary? The answer is difficult to digest, given that the judiciary does not engage in conspiracies, there have actually been cases which have led citizens and politicians to doubt. The real problem is not the separation of careers itself. If today there is the idea of pm super-cop which stops, depends – says Imparato – on the relationship that exists between dependence on the judicial police. How many chief prosecutors have had the power to influence the careers of judicial police officers. In doing so, the way of thinking has been created that some prosecutors have been decisive to allow members of the judicial police to make a career. I believe this is the “vulnus” of the issue, rather than the separation of careers in itself”.