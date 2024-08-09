After the end of the Copa América and the Euro Cup, while the Olympic Games are being defined, the Argentine Professional Football League has resumed, but in addition to the ball rolling, there is a football that is followed just as much or more by fans: what happens off the field, with the transfer market. We review the most resonant for what they have given in their careers or for what they can give here.
The historic striker of the “Canalla” does not get tired and adds his fourth cycle. He already had his repeated debut in 2024 and knew how to do it with a goal against Lanús, and in front of all his people. The 37-year-old footballer, who had a short stint at River, became Central’s all-time top scorer in the professional era of AFA, with 106 goals (266 games). He will close his career.
In addition to the return of Carlos Izquierdoz, the “Granate” had the return of Eduardo Salvio, who returns to his first home where he debuted in 2008 and closed a first cycle with 47 matches and 13 goals scored. He also spent time with Xeneize between 2019 and 2022, four-time champion. He arrives from Pumas of Mexico.
“I’m home now. I feel immense joy. I’m eager to get back to training and be available. I hope we achieve important goals. I’ll contribute from whatever side I’m assigned to. I’m going to give my all 100 percent,” was the message from Luis Miguel “Pulga” Rodríguez, 39, on his return to Atlético Tucumán, where he scored 130 goals in 325 games. Crack.
Convicted of violence against Daniela Cortés, he left for Bulgarian football. Now, the Colombian is looking for a new direction at Independiente Rivadavia. He is a difference-maker on the pitch.
The one of Adam Bareiro River is one of the biggest hits in this market, because the Paraguayan was San Lorenzo’s starting 9. It is not very common to go from one of the big clubs in our football to another.
He won’t be a match-winning player, but he arrives as the reigning World Cup and Copa America champion, and in force, not to “look good.” The call from Marcelo Gallardo, who returned to the club, was key.
