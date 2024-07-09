Echo Spot is on early sale for Prime customers at only 54.99 euros compared to the 94.99 euros of the lowest price recently, allowing you to save 40 euros. This is an exclusive promotional price in view of the official launch of the product: we remind you that The offer ends next July 17th while stocks last.

If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this address or alternatively click on the box immediately below. The new Echo Spot is available in the colors respectively Black , White or Blue based on your preferences.

Prime Day, scheduled for July 16, is now just over a week away, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from offering several early access deals for its Prime customers. They can now purchase the brand new Echo Spot with an excellent 42% discount compared to the original list price.

The most interesting new features of Echo Spot

One of the features of this new Echo Spot that immediately catches the eye is certainly its Gradual illumination displaywhich lets you view alarms, the weather, the titles of songs currently playing, skip to the next song with a simple touch, and much more.

The new Echo Spot

The screen can be fully customizedso that it can fully adapt to the environment in which it is installed: you can choose from six different colors, including orange, magenta, lime, green, blue and purple. You also have the option to customize the dials to your liking, choosing which element to display on the screen.

The device includes 4 new custom soundsperfect for choosing how to wake up based on your tastes. In case you want to snooze the alarm, just a simple tap on Echo Spot to snooze it. Thanks to theAlexa integrationthen, you can use your voice to ask for information, increase or decrease the playback volume and much more.