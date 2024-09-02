Spaniard Daniel Sancho, sentenced to life imprisonment in Thailand for the premeditated murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta, is serving a six-day quarantine period in Surat Thani prison and will not be able to receive visitors until at least September 6a source close to the case told EFE.

Sancho was admitted last Friday to the Surat Thani Central Prison (southern Thailand), where he was transferred from the Samui prison one day after being sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on that island, a sentence that can still be appealed in two courts in Thailand, including the Supreme Court.

The 30-year-old Spaniard will remain in quarantine until September 5 – a common practice in Thai prisons since the covid-19 pandemic- and it will not be until the following day when he will be able to receive in-person visits and video calls, according to the EFE source.

Daniel Sancho was convicted of killing Edwin Arrieta. Photo:EPA

Sancho is in a cell with other prisoners who are in quarantine and, if next Thursday any of them tests positive, They would all have to remain isolated again until each of them tested negative.the same source added.

The prison in Surat Thani, located some 600 kilometres south of Bangkok, told EFE today that they have instructions not to give information to the media about the situation of the Spanish prisoner.

Sancho had to comply with the same quarantine when he entered Samui prison on August 7, 2023, five days after the murder of Arrieta, whom he had met on social media and had agreed to meet on the island of Phangan.

Although the Spaniard asked the judge on Thursday after hearing the verdict to stay in Samui, a center considered “friendly” in Thailand and with fewer inmates, this prison only admits those with sentences of less than 15 years in prison.

Surat Thani prison, which houses 4,730 male and 626 female inmates, It is for those sentenced to terms ranging from 15 years to execution.

Communication problems

A security guard at the prison warned EFE last Saturday about the possible communication problems in the prison for foreigners due to the predominance of Thai among the staff at the centre.

According to him, Sancho asked on Friday afternoon if “anyone spoke English” and asked for an interpreter.

Located in an unpopulated area with little vehicle traffic, with few houses in the surrounding area and surrounded by fields, the prison has new facilities, inaugurated in February 2023, about 15 kilometers east of the city of Surat Thani.

EFE