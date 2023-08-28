US judge Tanya S. Chutkan, in charge of the process against former President Donald Trump for trying to annul the 2020 elections, decided on Monday that the date of the trial will be March 4, 2024, which will take place in the middle of the campaign towards the elections.

The magistrate, who will judge the case that culminated in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, made the announcement after a hearing held in the US capital, the press reported.

The decision places the opening of the fair trial a day before “Super Tuesday,” when more than a dozen states vote in the Republican primaries, which

Trump leads easilyto choose the party’s candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.

Trump faces charges of conspiring to nullify the 2020 election, in which he was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden.

Special counsel Jack Smith had proposed that the trial, which will be before a federal court in Washington, begin on January 2, 2024, estimating that it “should not last more than four to six weeks.”

The defenders of the former president, for their part, had suggested a much more distant date, in April 2026, long after the presidential elections of November 2024, in which the real estate magnate seeks to return to the White House.

To the date, The 77-year-old former president already accumulates four criminal accusations, two of them made by Smith and another two by state prosecutors from New York and Georgia.

The trial dates in New York and Florida were set for March and May 2024, respectively. In the first, he is accused of undercover payments to a porn actress so as not to talk about an alleged extramarital affair, and in the second, for alleged mishandling of secret government documents.

Trump constantly blames his legal problems on the administration of President Biden, whom he could face again in his candidacy in 2024, repeating the scenario of the 2020 presidential elections.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE