













PlayStation Plus could give away Saints Row to its subscribers during September | EarthGamer









The possibility that saints row coming to PlayStation Plus was reported by Billbil-kun, a leaker with a very good track record. According to him, this will be the strongest title in the lineup for September. He unfortunately got no verifiable information on the other two free games.

saints row brings back the beloved franchise but with a more modern twist and new protagonists. Upon its release it had a somewhat mixed reception, particularly due to its humor and the fact that several of its missions felt repetitive. Despite this, many mentioned that it was fun.

We recommend you: PlayStation Portal is the name of the new laptop that has already revealed new details

We are already a few days away from September so PlayStation Plus should already be confirming its free games soon. After all, it should be noted that, although it is a leaker that is usually correct, it is still unofficial information.. What other games would you like to receive?

How can I get free PlayStation Plus games?

To redeem any of the free games that PlayStation Plus offers each month, all you have to do is be a subscriber to the service. The level does not matter, since even the most basic has access to these titles. So if any of them catches your eye, you just have to claim it from the Plus section in the main menu.

Source: PlayStation

You have two options here, either download it right now or just add it to your game library. This last option saves it so that you can download it whenever you want. Which is particularly useful if you are one of those who is constantly monitoring the space left on your console.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)