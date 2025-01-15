After a few days of spring temperatures, the winter has once again made itself noticed in Spain with a drop in temperatures which has caused the mercury to drop to below zero temperatures throughout the country, leaving frost in most communities and a generalized very cold climate, typical of winter.

In that sense, one of the most viral predictions of what is to come in time is that of Jorge Rey: the young man, who went viral for being able to predict the snow storm of ‘Filomena‘ in 2021 thanks to cabañuelas methodhas launched his forecast for the next few days.

Freezing temperatures and possible snowfall in the Levant

In his latest video published on YouTube, Rey talks about a cold air mass which is leaving minimums below 10 degrees below zero. According to Rey, the winds from the Levant “They may facilitate the arrival of strong storms in Valencia and the Balearic Islands, being able to accumulate 100 liters in some points.

Rey explains that for this week, Spain will continue with this cold wave, “with minimums that may reach below zero degrees from Bilbao to Córdoba“. It will be from Thursday when, “due to the intense cold, the levels will drop, causing snowfall in the high Spanish mountains of the Mediterraneannot ruling out some flakes in cities like Teruel.”

The weather at the end of January, according to the cabañuelas method

For the rest of the month of January, the young man from Burgos emphasizes that “as we explained in October with the cabañuelas, end of January 2025 would bring us one strong and important storm with northerly winds. That is why we keep a close eye on the US, specifically the zone of New Yorkwhich will soon receive the arrival of snow and a mass of cold air that will lower the thermometers at -35 degrees” on the island of Manhattan.

Rey concludes his video with photos of the state of the sky sent by his followers and with a saying about the weather, as is tradition on his YouTube channel: “On January mornings you don’t say good morning or put your hats down”in reference to the cold temperatures of the first hours of the day in this first month of the year.