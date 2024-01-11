Google and Samsung say goodbye to Nearby Share. Wireless file transfer on Android devices will be called Quick Share.

During the current CES event in Las Vegas, a significant partnership between Google and Samsung was announced.

The outcome of this collaboration leads to the relabeling of Nearby Shareintroduced by Google in 2020 and quickly becoming one of the best sharing protocols across multiple devices.

The new name that will be adopted will be Quick Share. The two companies have joined forces to develop a common standard dedicated to file sharing between Android, Chrome and Windows devices, which will eventually replace the current one.

The unified solution with the new name is expected to be available starting next February.

Sharing views Quick Share will bring a significant change, starting with its new icon Google has announced that Quick Share will be rolling out to all Nearby Share-supported devices by the end of next month, accompanied by a new logo.

Additionally, the Mountain View company unveiled a collaboration with major PC manufacturers, including LG and others, to ensure Quick Share is pre-installed on Windows-based models. The new system gives users the ability to tap the icon to view the list of available devices, while maintaining privacy features that allow complete control over content sharing. The new function will replace Nearby Share and will incorporate Samsung's solution, also called Quick Share and already present on the Korean manufacturer's Windows PCs. For end users, the experience will remain essentially unchanged compared to that offered by Nearby Share, with the only exception of new circular icon with two arrows in a blue and white pattern and the new name.

There will be an improvement in the operating experience, with the bottom panel replaced by a full-screen interface activated via the new icon in the system sharing window, as shown in the photo above.