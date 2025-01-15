01/15/2025



Sevilla continues to prepare for the next duel against Girona, which will take place this Saturday in Montilivi. A session that has been marked by presence of Kike Salaswhich is being investigated for an alleged crime of false betting. The man from Morón de la Frontera gave a statement this past Tuesday at police stations, The footballer allegedly sought to be sanctioned with one match last season forcing yellow cards so that people around them could benefit financially through sports betting. The youth player took advantage of his right not to testify, while Sevilla respects the presumption of innocence of the player, which is why they have not removed him from the team.

Kike Salas arrived at the sports city this Wednesday with Isaac Romero. During training, García Pimienta has been very on top of the player, who was being usual on the left wing in recent games and had even raised the interest of Lazio in this winter market. If nothing changes, the defender is expected to be included in Pimienta’s squad for Girona, as is also likely to be included. Chedira Ejuke. The Nigerian has accumulated several training sessions and his recovery seems to be almost complete, great news for the Catalan coach, who now also has Vargas for the attack.

Iheanacho was also seen this Wednesday in the sports city training with the rest of his teammates after overcoming his muscle discomfort. The striker is in the starting box, although at the moment no destination has been specified. Barco still does not train with the team and Montiel is already in Buenos Aires to close his signing with River Plate.