The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-unhas asked to review the Constitution to define South Korea as “hostile country number one”, in what is a new example of the profound strategic and diplomatic shift that Pyongyang seems to be opting for.

On the first day of the current session of the Supreme People's Assembly (Parliament) held this Monday, Kim launched a long speech in which he considered that Washington's policies, supported by Seoul, to destroy his country do not allow more room for maneuver than preparing for a war conflict.the agency reported KCNA.

In line with the messages that Kim has made public in recent weeks, the North Korean leader assured that it should also be made clear in the Magna Carta that there is no “reconciliation or reunification” with the South and that in the event of war “it is important to take into account the issue of completely occupying, repressing and reclaiming the Republic of Korea (official name of the South)”.

“Today the Supreme People's Assembly puts an end to almost 80 years of North-South relations and legislates our new policy for the South,” cried the North Korean marshal, indicating a fundamental change in diplomatic matters that several analysts have warned about after the failure of the 2019 Hanoi denuclearization summit or Pyongyang's progressive rapprochement with Beijing and Moscow.

Kim also said that “the growing military collusion between Japan and the ROK is seriously damaging our national security” and urged all government agencies “at all levels” to establish “comprehensive measures for the immediate transition to a war regime.” in case of emergency” and to “make thorough material preparations for national resistance.”

The leader pointed out that the Government will immediately implement the decision, announced over the weekend, to dissolve all civil exchange organizations with the South established over the last five decades to achieve a rapprochement between both neighbors, technically. still at war since the conflict that confronted them (1950-53) was closed only with a ceasefire.

The harsh language used by Kim was added his proposal to destroy symbols or effigies that defend the idea of ​​peaceful reunification, something not seen so far during his mandate.

Specifically, he advocated “physically cutting” the tracks of the old Gyeongui Line railway line – which linked both halves of the peninsula – until leaving them “at an irreparable level” or demolishing the so-called Reunification Arch, a huge monument that stands It is located at the gates of Pyongyang when you enter the city driving from the south.

EFE