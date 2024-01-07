Through his TikTok account, A young woman revealed some of the curiosities of living in Tijuana, next to the border between Mexico and the United States. In a video that lasts just under a minute, she listed some of the issues that differ greatly from the reality of the rest of the country. Upon publication, the content went viral and generated a lot of impact.

The US-Mexico border is in the news daily for immigration issues. Given the large number of people illegally crossing this point, there is a lot of interest in the region. Despite this, not many know some particular characteristics of living in border cities. In this case, the Mexican Ivanna del Callejo listed some of them, especially those related to the exchange issue.

What is it like to live on the border of the United States and Mexico?

According to the young woman in the video published on her TikTok account @ivannadelcallejo, The main difference is the daily use of the dollar. The first thing he mentioned on the recording is that In Tijuana both the Mexican peso and the dollar are used for any transaction of everyday life. He even said that it is possible to make a purchase using both currencies at the same time.

In that same line, He pointed out that there are operations that are necessarily carried out with the US currency, as is the case of medical consultations and surgeries or the payment of housing rent. That and the existence of a large number of exchange houses, due to the proximity to the border, makes it common for a citizen of Tijuana to keep the price of the dollar in mind.

Finally, and in relation to payments that can only be made in dollars, he emphasized that there is a lot of medical tourism by US citizens. Furthermore, many even live there and cross the border regularly, which is why rents can only be paid in US currency.