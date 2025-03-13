The majority that adds the government with its usual parliamentary partners dispersed when talking about military policy and the plans of the Executive to raise investment in defense, and this was evidenced by the meetings that President Pedro Sánchez held this Thursday with the parliamentary groups that support him. The leftist allies, the ones who have the most reservations regarding this matter, expressed their doubts again with respect to an increase in military spending, But his speech was not even unique: There was a huge difference between the very hard tone of Podemos and the willingness of ERC to study formulas to reinforce the defense.

Who represented the purple in La Moncloa was his general secretary, Ione Belarra, who assured that It is “impossible” that a greater investment in defense does not involve cutting in social items. “The PP and the PSOE, in 2012, used the crisis as an excuse to make the worst cuts in public services, and this terrible warmongering drift will be the excuse for new cuts in our present and future public services,” Belarra snapped after the meeting, in which he also accused Sánchez of commanding a government of “warlords” and of “feeding”, like the rest of the European executives, “the regime of Europe.

The leader of Podemos confessed that she had not spoken with Sánchez of “concrete figures” of the Spanish investment ascent. But he insisted that “an increase in military spending is impossible, to double the investment in three years” – the commitment is to raise the defense departure to 2% of GDP before 2029 – “without making social cuts, now or in the future.” “And if done through debt, We are going to pay so many interests in the future that will suppose the dismantling of the welfare state as we know it, “Belarra warned.

ERC’s tone was much more calm than that of Podemos, although its parliamentary spokesman, Gabriel Rufián, also said that his group’s starting position is a negative. “To spend more, unless they explain it to us very slowly and very well, with us that do not count “, Rufián snapped, who described “error” to raise military spending to the equivalent of 2% of GDP considering that “almost all important European countries spend more in armament”, in absolute terms, “that Russia, if that is the excuse.”

ERC spokesman, however, wanted “The world is complex and we have to go beyond the banner”. “We do not agree with any war, but the war is here and the world is not how we like it, but as it is”, so “we have to be responsible,” said Rufián, who however was in favor of “spending a little better” instead of raising the investment and that, “instead of 27 armies”, there is only one European and more coordination between the EU member states.

Much more profile was placed EH Bildu, who in a press release limited himself to ensuring that “the Basque society” advocates “by diplomacy, negotiation and agreement as the best formula to guarantee peace” and that “the current context of risks and tensions, characterized by the positions adopted by the different actors that operate in the international frames, are of a relevant and worrying depth and depth.” The only thing that EH Bildu clearly raised is his rejection of NATO, but did not expressly opposed the increase in spending in defense by the government.

PNV and Junts ask to strengthen the European industry

The right -wing partners, on the other hand, were much more receptive to the idea of ​​increasing military spending: the PNV closed rows with the government, and Juns, on the other hand, requested that the reinforcement of security capacities be done with European industry and, especially, Catalan. The newly elected leader of the Basque nationalists, Aitor Esteban, promised not to “play internal politics” with a “serious” issue, and defended that “if the EU wants to be relevant and have an autonomous position, DIt has to be repositioned and reinforced by the US“, although not” abrupt “.

For its part, the Junts spokeswoman in Congress, Míriam Nogueras, explained that “78% of the defense material that the EU countries buy is acquired outside the EU and, of that 78%, 60% is acquired in the US.” “Therefore, if the idea is economically muscle the EU defense and security system of Catalonia, it is evident that investments They will not have to leave Europe, They will have to be done at the industrial level and technological level and will have to be done in Europe and, obviously, in Catalonia, “said Nogueras.