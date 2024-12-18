The Executive takes a new step to settle the tension generated in recent weeks with officials. Moncloa summons public employee unions tomorrow to agree on a salary increase for 2025. The call comes a day after the Council of Ministers approved raising the public offer by 1,000 million to save the Muface concert. “We congratulate ourselves on the convening of the table, although we regret that so much time has been lost,” CSIF said in a statement. Those of Miguel Borra consider it “urgent” to begin negotiating key aspects such as the elimination of the replacement rate, a new public employment offer for 2025 or as a new salary agreement. “The current one ends in less than two weeks and has already caused a loss of purchasing power of 6% since 2022,” the union clarified.

CSIF will attend the meeting with the intention of demanding the allocation of additional funds for salary equalization between the different public administrations, the recovery of the salary structure prior to the 2010 cutswith the full collection of the extra pay; the implementation of the 35-hour work day throughout the State and the implementation of the professional career in all administrations, with the consequent implementation of teleworking.

Finally, the union assured that they will also request the improvement of retirement conditions with the definitive regulation of partial retirement for civil servants and statutory workers, the adaptation of professional groups and the updating of the Basic Statute of Public Employees (Trebep) reinforcing its character as a basic standard as the maximum guarantee of the working conditions of public employees

The ministry led by Óscar López has thus managed to bury the battle that has been open for weeks over the uncertainty about the health insurance that officials enjoy through Muface. Yesterday Moncloa approved a new offer that implies an increase in premiums of 33.5% in three years. In this way, the Government will allocate 4,478 million euros to the mutual system, being a progressive increase of 19.37% in the first year, with a cost of 1,303 million, 7.25% more in 2026, with a provision of 1,490 million, and 1,685 million euros in 2027, 4.32% more. This represents 957 million more than the current concert.