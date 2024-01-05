Last Wednesday, The United States was shocked to learn new documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case. The information was declassified and revealed by a federal court. The more than 900 pages include names and interviews related to a lawsuit against the businessman who was convicted as a sex offender and died in prison. Within the list of names mentioned, many celebrities appear.

The data corresponds to the lawsuit that Virginia Giuffre filed in 2015 against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's partner and involved in cases of sexual trafficking of minors, after ensuring that she was one of the victims and denouncing Prince Andrew, with whom she reached an extrajudicial agreement, according to compilations cnn. After the completion of this process in 2017, many of the documents corresponding to the case were revealed in 2019.

More than four years later, new documents were finally released publicly, from which information regarding mentioned names emerged. Here, Both artists and important political figures appear, including former US presidents.and names of relevance in the business field.

The names come from mentions in interviews conducted by Epstein victims. Since the revelation, a lot of repercussions were generated on social networks, with all kinds of comments on the subject. However, Just because a celebrity has been mentioned does not necessarily mean that they have been accused of a crime..

British Ghislaine Maxwell and deceased tycoon Jeffrey Epstein

In many cases, it is celebrities who visited the island or who had a relationship with the businessman, but who did not participate in criminal activities. In some cases, it is even names that were only mentioned by Epstein as people who had dealings with him.

The celebrities who appear in the Jeffrey Epstein documents