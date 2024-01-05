Manchester United is experiencing one of its worst seasons since Alex Ferguson left the club. Right now, the Red Devils team has no options to win titles, since the team is in the middle of the Premier League table, far from the leaders and real contenders, it was eliminated from the Champions League and they did not even get a consolation prize with the Europa League and if that were not enough, they are also out of the Carabao Cup.
For all these reasons, coach Erik Ten Hag's job is in danger, and at Old Trafford they would have already found a replacement for him. According to reports from ESPNthe club's new ownership would have sounded out Graham Potter to take charge of the team.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, strongman of INEOS, will not tempt his heart to cut Ten Hag, but this will not be until the end of the course. This being the case, the manager would have made the decision that the direct replacement for the Dutchman is Graham Potter, a man with whom he has a great relationship, he had an excellent start with Brighton and recently signed a total failure with Chelsea.
Furthermore, let us remember that United's present complex has led the Glazer brothers to sell 25 percent of the club to INEOS, a business group that will take part in sporting decisions rather than commercial ones. Being, this sector added to the club will be in charge of defining the future of Erik Ten Hag as United coach and the position is clear, if the team is left without the Champions League, the coach will be fired.
Despite his recent and complex journey through London, the manager believes that Potter has all the potential to generate the necessary change at United and that is why there are already direct contacts with the currently unemployed coach.
