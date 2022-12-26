Monday, December 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Japan | Heavy snowfall caused at least 17 people to die

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2022
in World Europe
0

The snow showers are expected to ease on Monday.

in Japan heavy snowfalls in the latter half of December have caused at least 17 people to die and dozens more to be injured, the country’s authorities said on Monday. Tens of thousands of people have also suffered from power outages.

The western coast of the country and the northern island of Hokkaido have had heavy continuous snowfall in recent days. In the municipality of Ogun, which is located in the northern part of Japan’s main island Honshu, according to local media, almost a meter of snow has fallen during the day.

The Japan Meteorological Institute has advised people to avoid traveling in areas affected by snowfall.

Snowfall is expected to ease in Japan on Monday.

#Japan #Heavy #snowfall #caused #people #die

See also  Volleyball Star player Lauri Kerminen says a huge demand for money has forced him to stay in Russia: "Complete shock"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Animal abuse is this: 16 starving dogs, with scabies and fear in Tudela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result