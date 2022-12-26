Japan | Heavy snowfall caused at least 17 people to die

The snow showers are expected to ease on Monday.

in Japan heavy snowfalls in the latter half of December have caused at least 17 people to die and dozens more to be injured, the country’s authorities said on Monday. Tens of thousands of people have also suffered from power outages.

The western coast of the country and the northern island of Hokkaido have had heavy continuous snowfall in recent days. In the municipality of Ogun, which is located in the northern part of Japan’s main island Honshu, according to local media, almost a meter of snow has fallen during the day.

The Japan Meteorological Institute has advised people to avoid traveling in areas affected by snowfall.

