The Civil Guard has located in the Merindad de Tulela (Navarra) a fence where 16 dogs of different breeds lived, famished, frightened and martyred by diseases such as sarcoptic mange, very painful, as reported this morning by the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Civil Guard. The owner of the animals has been brought to justice, although he has accepted and started veterinary treatment that has improved the lives of the dogs, which, in any case, will be handed over to a protection society when they recover and are not contagious. These types of situations are the ones that the postponed animal protection law sought to eradicate, from which hunting, rehaling and working dogs have finally been excluded.

The animals found in Tudela were in a remote area. The Civil Guard received notice from a citizen who saw the animals in a terrible state. “Many could have lost their lives that same morning,” said a spokesman for the armed institute. The agents verified that the animals “had different degrees of dermatitis, were carriers of different diseases, skin lesions and serious infections, such as sarcoptic mange, a disease classified as zoonosis and highly transmissible between different animal species.”

The owner, in addition to being denounced, was instructed to submit the dogs to veterinary treatment, which he has complied with, despite which he was made available to the Tudela duty court, accused of a crime of animal abuse. The mistreatment of all animals (except wild ones) punished by article 337 of the Penal Code. The new legislation intended to put an end to, in addition to mistreatment, the abandonment of animals in a country where every year they are thrown 100,000 dogs, according to the Civil Guard. In 2021, the end of the hunting season was the second reason for abandonment in Spain after unwanted litters, according to the Afinitty Foundation.

Last week the PSOE managed to pass a motion that excluded hunting dogs, but has yet to find votes to pass it in Congress. Unidas Podemos opposes it, because it maintains that this leaves the most vulnerable unprotected. This motion has been celebrated by hunters and the rural world. Animal organizations such as Pacma, on the other hand, consider that the exclusion of hunting dogs, “those who need the most help”, make the new law “a useless pamphlet”.

According to the text of the amendment, hunting dogs, rehals and auxiliary hunting animals will be excluded, and it is added that “all of them are regulated and will be protected by current European, state and regional regulations and that apply to them regardless of this law”.