Japan discovered 7,000 new islands on its land area that it didn’t know it had

Aogashima.
A recent measurement study made it possible to identify unknown areas.
Japan is an island nation in the Pacific Ocean that in total It has 377,973 square kilometers of surface and who has a population of 125.7 million.
Researchers from the Asian country carried out a new count of the land extension of the country and discovered 7,000 new islands that surround the main one of the archipelago.
For the study, he used “super-precision” technology to create a much more detailed map of the land area in the Pacific Ocean that borders the nation.
It was through digital mapping carried out by the Japan Geospatial Information Authority (GSI), which 14,125 islands were discovered in Japanese territory, which means that the number of 6,852 islands circulating in the official report made by the Japan Coast Guard in 1987, more than doubled.
To count the islands, all natural land areas with a circumference of 100 meters were taken into account.
(Artificially reclaimed land was not included.)
After the find, The GSI clarified that the new figure does not affect the total land area Japan owns, but it does demonstrate surveying technological advances and counting accuracy.
Susana Ribero Duarte
School of Multimedia Journalism
TIME
