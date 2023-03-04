In conversation with Josefina Townsend and Renato Cisneros, Juliana Oxenford He stated that ATV has renewed his contract 2 months ago and they are not going to take it out.

On Thursday March 2, Tania Ramirez He was in “Julian style” to argue with Juliana oxenford about politics in Peru. The interview ended in a discussion that has been commented on by all the media and social networks, since the parliamentarian had very strong statements and adjectives against the journalist. This caused a great wave of rumors that put the driver out of ATVso he had to go out and talk about this possibility.

Juliana Oxenford spoke with “Save who can” about the controversial interview

On Friday March 3, Juliana Oxenford was a guest at “Every man for himself”, channel of Youtube where Josefina Townsend and Renato Cisneros They interview different characters. In this space, the panelists asked the journalist about the channel’s position regarding the controversial interview with Tania Ramirez.

“At the management level they have not told me anything. The press director, Roxana, asked me ‘how do you feel’. There I tell her ‘I am affected, as if 4 dogs had been thrown at me to bite me and I have defended myself in the most correct way so as not to kill those animals, ”she said. “The interview ended up being a trap (…). They went to the channel to invent things, to try to discredit me and then go to the other channel, ”she added.

Juliana Oxenford talks about ATV’s support

The journalist stated that the channel 9 won’t fire her. “The channel is not going to take me out, because it supports me and they renewed my contract 2 months ago,” she explained. “I am on a channel that may or may not agree with me, but they let me work. It is stipulated at work and they know that I am not irresponsible, ”she spoke. “I do things well and this pays off for the channel”, added Juliana Oxenford.