A possible launch of a ballistic missile from the DPRK poses a threat to the security of the whole world and, in particular, Japan, said the Secretary General of the Japanese government Hirokazu Matsuno on January 5.

“This poses a threat to the security and peace of our country and the region as a whole, and is also a serious problem for the entire world community,” the Secretary General of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers said during a press conference.

Earlier on Wednesday, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said there was no damage to national ships and aircraft from the DPRK’s launch of an alleged ballistic missile. Kishi noted that the ministry is currently continuing to analyze data on the launch of the projectile.

He also confirmed that the rocket, according to preliminary calculations, fell outside the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

In turn, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called the possible launch of a ballistic missile from the DPRK unfortunate.

It became known that North Korea had fired an unidentified projectile towards the Sea of ​​Japan, presumably a ballistic missile, on the morning of January 5. In Japan, against the background of information about a possible launch of a ballistic missile from the DPRK, the crisis headquarters of the Prime Minister’s Office was urgently convened.

This is North Korea’s first launch this year. The last one took place in October 2021.