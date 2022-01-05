Tensions have escalated in recent months between Moscow and Kiev, amid Western warning that Russia may invade Ukraine after massing about 100,000 soldiers on its borders.

On Tuesday, Borrell said in a tweet on Twitter that “in the face of the Russian military build-up, I am here to show the European Union’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Borrell will start his visit to Ukraine with a tour in the east of this country, accompanied by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, during which the two men will inspect the line of contact between the Ukrainian forces and the pro-Russian separatists, with whom Kiev has been locked in an armed conflict since 2014.

This conflict, which erupted after Russia’s annexation of Crimea, left more than 13,000 people dead.

From the front line, Borrell will travel to the capital, Kiev, to meet with other Ukrainian officials.

The European Commission said, on Monday, that the visit “affirms the European Union’s strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine at a time when the country is facing military build-up and mixed actions by Russia.”

For its part, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the visit “aims to confirm the support of the European Union against the backdrop of aggressive Russian measures.”

The ministry added that Borrell will also discuss with his Ukrainian counterpart ways “to deter Russia from new aggression, including through economic sanctions.”

This will be the first visit by a European foreign minister to the front line since the outbreak of war in eastern Ukraine.

Diplomatic efforts to defuse the Ukraine crisis have intensified in recent weeks, including a virtual summit held at the end of December between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden.

The Kremlin demands NATO not to include Ukraine, the former Soviet republic, and to withdraw its forces from areas close to the Russian borders.

On January 9, Russia and the United States will begin discussions in Geneva on the Ukrainian issue, to be led by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Russian counterpart, Sergey Ryabkov, to be followed on January 12 by a meeting between Russia and NATO, and then a meeting on the 13th in the framework of the Security Organization. and cooperation in Europe.