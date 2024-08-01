IndyCar closer

The possibility of a future in IndyCar for the British driver is starting to get closer Jamie ChadwickBritish pilot who has been a member of the Williams Driver AcademyThree times champion of the W Series, a 100% female championship that no longer exists and where she dominated, last year she moved to the United States to participate in the IndyNXTthe IndyCar cadet series in which he obtained a pole position and a victory this season, in both cases at Road America.

Test in September

Successes that, together with the podium achieved in Indianapolis and the current 5th place in the general classification, have convinced his team, Andretti Globalto promote it for a IndyCar testingThe test, which will take place on September 30 at Barber Motorsports Parkwill see a woman involved for the first time in ten years: “I am incredibly excited to be testing for the first time in INDYCAR with Andretti Global at Barber Motorsports Park later this year. – Chadwick declared – I want to thank the team for this opportunity. It is definitely an opportunity that I will appreciate very much. INDYCAR has always been my goalso I’m looking forward to learning as much as I can that day on one of the most challenging tracks on the calendar.”

Well deserved 👏 On September 30, Jamie will be the first INDY NXT female in over a decade to receive an INDYCAR SERIES test! This will be her first experience driving an INDYCAR, and comes shortly after the conclusion of her record-breaking 2024 INDY NXT season 🤩 🏆 — Andretti INDYCAR & INDY NXT (@AndrettiIndy) July 31, 2024

For the British driver, after her role as test driver at Williams, the opportunity opens up for a new experience in the top American open-wheel series: “It has been a pleasure to watch Jamie grow as a driver in our INDY NXT program. – he has declared Michael Andretti, CEO and President of Andretti Global – The work she has put in over the winter after her rookie season is evident and we have been impressed with her progress. The INDY NXT field is very competitive this year and what Jamie has been able to accomplish is a testament to her skill level and potential. We believe in the rewards of hard work and results and are thrilled to have given her this opportunity. We are all excited to see what she can accomplish in September.”