Arlington, United States.- The Canadian National Soccer Team shows his face in the area of Concacafin this their first Copa America by leaving out Venezuela in Quarterfinals.

Those commanded by Jesse Marschwho has made history with the Maple Leaf Selectiontonight celebrates the ticket to semis after removing the undefeated from the path Red wine in penalties.

Canada did not do less before Venezuela in it AT&T Stadium. Their fighting spirit allowed them to take the lead before the quarter hour mark.

The team of North America He struck first with the score of Jacob Shaffelburg (13′)—MVP of this tie—by surprising Rafael Romo with a shot at ground level.

Jacob Shaffelburg dedicates goal to Buchanan

Canada was able to increase its advantage but did not tire of forgiving Venezuelawho managed to tie the score with a spectacular goal from ‘King’ Solomon Rondon (64′).

When the closing whistle blows, Canada and Venezuela, such as Argentina and Ecuadordefined the winner in a penalty shootout,

The Canadians, with better ball touch than the Venezuelans, achieved victory in sudden death to make their mark in Arlington, Texas. 1-1 official and 3-4 in penalties.

Canada will play in the Copa America semi-finals

The Canada national team will meet again with the Argentina national team in this Copa America 2024, sweeks after playing the opening game, which ended 2-0 in favor of the Albiceleste.

It will be next Tuesday, July 9, when they face each other for one of the two direct tickets to the Grand finale of the most important tournament on the American continent.

