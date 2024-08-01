Games Workshop has revealed that Amazon’s Warhammer 40,000 Series Starring Henry Cavill it will only be done at certain conditionsspecifically the two companies will have to approve specific creative guidelines and will have to do so by the end of this year.
These are terms set by the publisher after the announcement of the live action show, which indicated a period of twelve months, from December 2023 to December 2024, within which Amazon will have to agree to a series of creative conditions that were probably drawn up for protect the authenticity of the franchise.
Considering Cavill’s great passion for the Warhammer universe and what happened to the Witcher series on Netflixit is easy to understand the reason behind these requests. At the same time, however, the fact that Amazon has not yet signed inevitably represents a risk for the project.
An ambitious project
As you may recall, the announcement of the Warhammer 40,000 series starring Henry Cavill came at the end of 2022, at the end of a particularly difficult period for the English actor, who he had left the role of Geralt of Rivia to return to the role of Supermanonly to be later fired by James Gunn.
Cavill has said that working on the Warhammer 40,000 series is a great privilege for him and there is no doubt that the conditions set by Games Workshop to Amazon are going in the direction of a project that is as faithful as possible to works related to the brand.
However, we know well how demanding it can be to take part in the filming of a television series, especially when it lasts for several seasons, for an actor who still enjoys a certain consideration in Hollywood and, recently, he has also approached Disney.
