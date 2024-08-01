Games Workshop has revealed that Amazon’s Warhammer 40,000 Series Starring Henry Cavill it will only be done at certain conditionsspecifically the two companies will have to approve specific creative guidelines and will have to do so by the end of this year.

These are terms set by the publisher after the announcement of the live action show, which indicated a period of twelve months, from December 2023 to December 2024, within which Amazon will have to agree to a series of creative conditions that were probably drawn up for protect the authenticity of the franchise.

Considering Cavill’s great passion for the Warhammer universe and what happened to the Witcher series on Netflixit is easy to understand the reason behind these requests. At the same time, however, the fact that Amazon has not yet signed inevitably represents a risk for the project.