Today Amazon Italy offers the excellent ASUS ROG Phone 8 with a good 9% offallowing you to save a good 100 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
ASUS ROG Phone 8 is available atincredible price of only 999 euros. The product is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Amazon Prime service for delivery in just one day.
The strengths of ASUS ROG Phone 8
The real beating heart of ASUS ROG Phone 8 is undoubtedly represented by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processorwhich guarantees performances that are nothing short of formidable and sensational, allowing you to play any new generation mobile video game. In the case of the offer proposed by Amazon, the smartphone is presented in its splendid Phantom Black colortruly perfect for all tastes.
The one is also excellent 6.78-inch diagonal AMOLED displaythanks to which you will not miss any detail, whether it is a video game or a streaming TV series. To complete the whole thing we find an excellent rear camera with 50 megapixel sensorwhich will give you memorable shots in any condition.
