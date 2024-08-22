The transfer markets in Europe are about to close and time is running out for Colombian James Rodriguez. Despite his great performance in the Copa America, in which he was declared the best player of the tournament, the ’10’ has still not found a club.

James’ last team was Sao Paulo, Brazil. He left on August 8, after playing 22 games, in which he scored two goals and provided four assists since September 2023. He left by mutual agreement with the management, after not being part of coach Luis Zubeldía’s plans.

The most recent rumor about James spoke of a possibility of going to River Plate, in Argentina. Even press reports from that country claimed that the Colombian would arrive in Buenos Aires in the next few hours to take medical tests.

River Plate president Jorge Brito was blunt when asked if there was a chance of signing James: “No, not at all,” he told DSports.

Now, an old rumour seems to be revived in Spain: two media outlets in that country insist that Rayo Vallecano is interested in the services of the 33-year-old from Cucuta. The ‘Tigre’ Radamel Falcao García played for that club in the last three seasons.

The first version was released on the program El Larguero, on the SER network. José David Palacio, a journalist from that media outlet, assured that James continues to be a target for the club and that they even have the number 10 shirt reserved for him, a number he could not wear in Sao Paulo: there he played with the 19 and 55.

Earlier, Palacio, in his personal account, echoed River Plate’s refusal and stressed that in Vallecas there was a ‘minimal’ hope of being able to sign him.

Hours later, Edu Aguirre, a journalist from El Chiringuito and very close to James Rodríguez, confirmed that the Colombian is already in Madrid and could be a Rayo Vallecano player in the next few hours.

Aguirre described the option as “more than real” and insisted that there are still some “details” to be taken care of, from a financial point of view, in order to close his signing.

If the deal is finalised, it would be James’ official return to Spanish football, after his time at Real Madrid in two stages (2014-17 and 2019-20). With the white club, the Colombian played 125 games, scored 37 goals and provided 42 assists. He won nine titles: two La Ligas, one Spanish Super Cup, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups.

