The Step.- The City of El Paso Public Health Department has confirmed that a man in his 50s, with underlying health conditions, is the first death from Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus (WNV) disease in the El Paso community this year.

“Severe West Nile Virus illness affecting the central nervous system is extremely dangerous and can lead to potential complications, disability, or even death,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, County-City Health Authority. “With the recent rains, it is imperative that the public take precautions to decrease the risk of becoming infected with WNV by practicing the four D’s.” [en inglés] to prevent mosquito bites.”

El Paso residents can help “fight the bite” by following these 4 simple prevention steps:

– **DEET:** Use insect repellents containing DEET when outdoors.

– **DRESS:** Wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

– **DUSK & DAWN:** Although mosquitoes associated with WNV may be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

– **DRAIN:** Drain standing water from flower pots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths. After rainfall or lawn watering, residents should “turn and dump” any standing water they find outside.

Symptoms of West Nile virus infection include fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and swollen lymph nodes.

Eight out of 10 people infected with WNV will not develop symptoms. However, 1 in 5 infected people develop West Nile fever, an illness that includes fever and other symptoms such as body aches, joint pain, headache, or a rash. About 1 in 150 infected people develop severe illness affecting the central nervous system, and about 1 in 10 cases of severe illness are fatal.

Residents can report standing water and mosquito breeding by calling (915) 212-6000.

For more information and tips, visit EPHealth.com under the Emergency Preparedness tab under Be Climate Ready.