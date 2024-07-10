The pain of Francesca Deidda’s brother and the possible motive behind this crime: what emerged from the investigations

These are truly important days for the investigations into the disappearance of Francesca Deiddawhich investigators believe was a crime. Only two days ago the agents ordered the arrest of the husband, since they believe he is the culprit behind her death.

The man in front of the investigators chose to make a scene mutebut through his lawyers he says he is innocent and that in reality his wife left voluntarily. His colleague and her brother, who filed a complaint with the Carabinieri together, do not believe his version at all. Andrea Deidda to the local newspaper Sardinian Unionhe said:

We immediately understood that something serious had happened. Now we hope that he will have the mercy to tell the truth and stop denying the evidence. In these very long weeks I have had to limit the spread of the news and avoid any kind of appeal to best facilitate the work of the Carabinieri whom I have always trusted and will continue to trust blindly.

According to the investigators, Igor Sollai would have ended his wife’s lifewho has been missing since mid-May. However, with her phone she would have made everyone believe that she had left on her own and via an email, she would have also fired.

The possible motive behind the murder of Francesca Deidda

From the investigations of the police, which went on for almost two monthsthe possible motive behind this crime could be precisely a parallel relationship and the fear of man of lose your homewhich was co-owned with the woman.

Igor Sollai immediately rejected every accusa and tried in every way to make everyone believe that she had actually gone away on her own.

Now all we have to do is wait for the results of the investigation, but the agents are currently relentlessly searching for the body of the 42-year-old, of whom there is still no news at the moment.