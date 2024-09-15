On the occasion of PAX West 2024, Irine Meier has created a cosplay of Ember from Arknights: Endfieldthe action RPG developed by Hypergryph for PC, iOS and Android that seems to have all the credentials to offer an alternative experience to the famous Genshin Impact.

Spin-off of a tower defense game that also had an animated series dedicated to it, Arknights: Endfield is a solid and ambitious project, characterized by a science fiction setting in some ways similar to that of Mass Effect.

Commanding a squad of fighters, our task in the game is to explore the environments of the planet Talos-II in order to reveal the mysteries linked to its ancient ruinsguarded by powerful and ferocious creatures.