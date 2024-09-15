On the occasion of PAX West 2024, Irine Meier has created a cosplay of Ember from Arknights: Endfieldthe action RPG developed by Hypergryph for PC, iOS and Android that seems to have all the credentials to offer an alternative experience to the famous Genshin Impact.
Spin-off of a tower defense game that also had an animated series dedicated to it, Arknights: Endfield is a solid and ambitious project, characterized by a science fiction setting in some ways similar to that of Mass Effect.
Commanding a squad of fighters, our task in the game is to explore the environments of the planet Talos-II in order to reveal the mysteries linked to its ancient ruinsguarded by powerful and ferocious creatures.
An excellent work
“You know what’s so amazing about cosplay? You never know who you’ll see in the mirror next!” Irina wrote in her Instagram post. “Thanks to @akendfieldofficial for giving me the opportunity to cosplay as one of the most challenging and exciting characters for my first ever event in the USA.”
You can also see Irina in the trailer above, and for more of her interesting work check out her cosplays of Shadowheart from Baldur’s Gate 3, Fiona from the Shrek saga, and Triss Merigold from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
