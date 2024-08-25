James Rodriguez is approaching Rayo Vallecano, according to the latest information known this Saturday, there is already a formal offer for the player and even an initial agreement, waiting to be formalized.

James is looking for a team. Since leaving Sao Paulo, he has been unable to find a place, and has received several rejections from teams that do not see his signing as viable.

New information has emerged from Spain this Saturday. According to the media outlet Relevo, Rayo Vallecano has already reached “an agreement in principle with the Colombian… and all that remains is to crystallize it with his signature in a contract,” says the outlet, according to information obtained by journalist Jorge Picón.

Another to report the news was transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who announced: “James Rodríguez, about to sign for Rayo Vallecano, has already received his official offer today. Contract until June 2025 plus option for one more season,” he said in information shared with Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

James Rodríguez, appears against Brazil. Photo:EFE Share

Amidst these versions, the other possibility that was denied to James also became known. It is the option of Getafe, Spain.

This is what was revealed Angel Torrespresident of Getafe: “That is not true (interest in James). They offered him to us a month ago, and a week ago they came again, through another agent,” was the first confession of the leader.

“We consulted with the manager (José Bordalás) and he said it wasn’t what he needed,” added the Getafe president, speaking to DAZN.

However, coach José Bordalás reacted to his president’s words. After the 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano, the manager contradicted the manager’s version and said that he would be willing to welcome James Rodríguez.

“I’m not talking about any player who doesn’t wear the Getafe shirt. I take on any player that the club decides to sign, I don’t decide on signings, the president decides them. If James came, I would welcome him with open arms,” ​​said Bordalás.

